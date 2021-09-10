-
2021 September 10 14:25
Inflow of water to Volga-Kama cascade is near its historical minimum
Hot and dry summer has lead to reduction of water reserves on Volga and Kama
In the third quarter of 2021, total inflow of water to the storage basins of the Volga-Kama cascade is expected at 26.7 – 34.7 cbm which close to its minimum level over the recent two decades, says Russia’s Federal Water Resources Agency.
In August, the inflow of water accounted for 72% of the norm, in August it is expected to make 75% of the norm.
The interagency working group made announced special regimes for operation of the water storage basins between September 11 and October 10. Those regimes can be adjusted if necessary.
Другие новости по темам: IWW