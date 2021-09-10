2021 September 10 14:25

Inflow of water to Volga-Kama cascade is near its historical minimum

Image source: Federal Water Resources Agency

In the third quarter of 2021, total inflow of water to the storage basins of the Volga-Kama cascade is expected at 26.7 – 34.7 cbm which close to its minimum level over the recent two decades, says Russia’s Federal Water Resources Agency.

In August, the inflow of water accounted for 72% of the norm, in August it is expected to make 75% of the norm.

The interagency working group made announced special regimes for operation of the water storage basins between September 11 and October 10. Those regimes can be adjusted if necessary.