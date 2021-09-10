2021 September 10 13:58

Keppel delivers Guyana's second FPSO

Keppel Offshore & Marine’s (Keppel O&M) wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard) has delivered the Liza Unity, a mega Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), to SBM Offshore with no loss-time incidents. This follows the delivery of Guyana’s first FPSO by Keppel O&M in 2019, according to the company's release.



Keppel O&M’s scope of work included the fabrication of several topside modules, the riser balcony, the spread-mooring and the umbilical support structures, as well as the installation and integration of associated equipment and all topside modules onto the FPSO.

Keppel O&M has also commenced work on the third FPSO unit earmarked for Guyana, the Prosperity FPSO. The vessel hull recently arrived at Keppel O&M’s yard in Singapore and work onboard has commenced.

Liza Unity is the second in a series of three FPSOs for the Stabroek block offshore Guyana chartered by the consortium of ExxonMobil, CNOOC, and Hess. The FPSO, which will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,600 metres, is designed to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be able to store approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.

A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore platforms, production units and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.

Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.