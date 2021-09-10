2021 September 10 14:03

Royal IHC delivers its latest subsea trenching vehicle ‘Hi-Traq'

Royal IHC’s Offshore Energy Division has successfully delivered a Hi-Traq Mk 1 - a state of the art, multi-purpose trenching vehicle - to a UK based company for operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The vehicle has recently successfully completed its first campaign, proving the revolutionary technology, according to the company's release.

The 1,600-horse power vehicle has the ability to be configured for pipe or cable installation. Tooling packages (mechanical cutter and high-powered jetting) suit a spectrum of seabed conditions and terrains. The unique four track design allows the vehicle to navigate complex seabed terrain and provides a high degree of maneuverability. This highly versatile and efficient machine provides the operator with a robust flexible and highly capable solution, designed to reduce operating costs and project risk.



