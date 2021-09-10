2021 September 10 13:22

Sevmorput to make at least three voyages to transport fish between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok in navigation season of 2022

Nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / container ship Sevmorput is to make at least three voyages to carry fish between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok in the navigation season of 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Chemko, Project Manager, Project Office for Arctic Development, Rosatom Corporation, as saying at the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia 2021.



According to him, the round voyage will take 55 days. There will be fixed schedule and fixed tariffs announced in advance. Require container equipment will be provided under the project.



It is planned to attract a logistic operator for arranging a “door-to-door” delivery. There is also a plan to develop a mechanism of state subsidies for fish transportation by the Northern Sea Route.





