2021 September 10 11:36

Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to perform tasks within Zapad-2021 exercises

The ships of the Baltic Fleet went to sea to perform tasks within the framework of the JSE Zapad-2021, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the warships in the tactical groups will have to work out tasks for their intended purpose - anti-submarine and anti-aircraft defence, mine support, as well as perform rocket and artillery firing at various types of targets that simulate sea and air targets.

Large landing ships, corvettes, small missile and anti-submarine ships, minesweepers and missile boats, submarines, as well as various vessels of the auxiliary fleet operate at sea.

The joint strategic exercise (JSE) of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus takes place every two years in accordance with the decision taken by the heads of the two states.

The Zapad-2021 exercise is the final stage of joint training of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation this year.

Practical actions of the troops (forces) will take place in the period from 10 to 16 September 2021 at nine training grounds located on the territory of the Russian Federation, in the Baltic Sea, as well as at five training grounds of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus.

In total, up to 200 thousand personnel, about 80 aircraft and helicopters, up to 760 units of military equipment, including 290 tanks, 240 guns, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, as well as up to 15 ships take part in the JSE Zapad-2021 on the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The maximum number of personnel involved in the exercise of military units subject to the Vienna Document of 2011 in the territory of the Russian Federation will not exceed 6,400 military personnel.

The return of the military authorities and troops to the points of permanent deployment after participating in the exercise is planned until mid-October of this year.