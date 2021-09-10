2021 September 10 13:04

SFL agrees to acquire three Suezmax tankers

SFL Corporation Ltd. has agreed to acquire three Suezmax tankers in combination with long term time charters to a world-leading commodity trading and logistics company, according to the company's release.

The vessels are built in 2019 and have the latest eco-design features, including exhaust gas cleaning systems. The company expects to take delivery of the vessels in the fourth quarter.

The charter period of the vessels will be for minimum five years with extension options thereafter, adding approximately $140 million to SFL’s fixed-rate backlog. The charterer will also have the option to develop a sale of the vessels during the charter period, subject to a profit share mechanism with SFL.

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs.

SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.