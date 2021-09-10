  The version for the print
    CMA CGM makes the decision to stop all spot rate increases

    This measure is effective immediately from September 9, 2021 and until February 1, 2022, according to CMA CGM's release.

    The Group is prioritizing its long-term relationship with customers in the face of an unprecedented situation in the shipping industry.

    Since the beginning of 2021, container shipping spot freight rates have continued to rise due to port congestion and the major imbalance between demand and maritime container transport effective capacity.

    Although these market-driven rate increases are expected to continue in the coming months, the Group has decided to put any further increases in spot freight rates on hold for all services operated under its brands (CMA CGM, CNC, Containerships, Mercosul, ANL, APL).

    This decision applies to spot rates and is effective immediately until February 1, 2022.

    CMA CGM is also investing heavily to strengthen its service offering. The Group has increased the capacity of its operated fleet by 11% since December 31, 2019, through the addition of new vessels and the purchase of second-hand vessels. Over the last 15 months, the Group has also increased its container fleet by 780,000 TEUs.

    Through these measures, CMA CGM aims at strengthening its valuable customer relationships and providing support as they navigate today’s difficult supply chain challenges.

