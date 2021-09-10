2021 September 10 10:00

RUB 52 billion to be invested in Fish Port project over three-four years

The project foresees development of fish storage/handing infrastructure in four ports of Russia



Ryba.RF Corporation is set to invest RUB 52 billion in its Fish Port project, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Krutikov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Investment Partnership "Ryba.RF" Corporation, as saying at the Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2021.



According to him, the project foresees development of infrastructure for storage and handing of fish products in the ports of Murmansk, Korsakov, Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. It will let handle 4.6 million tonnes of fish per year.



“We set ourselves a task to create ports with competitive services through integration of state services of the highest quality. In the future, one of the points can accommodate a fish stock exchange”, said Aleksandr Krutikov adding that the project is to be implemented over three or four years through investment of private resources.



Ryba.RF Corporation is a group of companies implementing investment projects in fishery and logistics. It was established by the industry leaders and enjoys strategic support of VEB.RF. Ryba.RF was established as an investment partnership on 28 November 2011. The first members of the partnership were Antey Group and North-West Fishing Consortium.