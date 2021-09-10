2021 September 10 09:38

Oil prices rise driven by news from China

Oil prices rose by 0.75-0.84%

As of 10 September 2021, 08:39 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.84% higher at $72.05 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.76% to $68.67 a barrel.



China's state reserves administration said it would, for the first time, release crude oil reserves to the market via public auctions to ease the pressure of high feedstock costs on domestic refiners.