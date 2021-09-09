  The version for the print
    APM Terminals Callao to provide oxygen plant to the Callao Regional Government

    To support the battle against COVID-19 and as part of its commitment to the Callao community, APM Terminals Callao (Peru) will supply an oxygen plant to the Regional Government of Callao. It will be located in the Freddy Ternero Sports Training Centre in the Ventanilla district. The plant is planned to be operational this month, according to the company's release.
     
    This oxygen plant will have the capacity to supply 24 cylinders a day, with a capacity of 10 m3 each.
     
    During the state of emergency, the terminal has supported 10 000 members of the community with medical personnel and donations. The company has delivered approximately 7 tons of food to 12 soup kitchens and the elderly, a children's home and to neighbourhoods in Callao, benefiting more than 4 300 people in total.

    It also delivered more than 43 000 items of personal protective equipment against COVID-19 to 5 hospitals in Callao (2 from EsSalud) and 16 health centres in DIRESA Callao, as well as representatives of the PNP Ciudadela Chalaca Police Station in Callao. This contributed to the protection of more than 3 800 people in total, including health personnel and police officers. APM Terminals Callao also supports the Local Development Contribution Program, which seeks to generate a positive impact on the education, health and development of the local community.
     
    About APM Terminals Callao

    In May 2011, APM Terminals Callao signed a 30-year concession contract with the Peruvian State to be the operator of the North Multipurpose Terminal (TNM) of the Port of Callao, a contract that includes the development of 5 stages with an investment of US $749 million. To date, it has already invested more than 60% of that amount, and has completed the works and investments of stages 1 and 2, as well as additional projects, which means an investment of more than US $ 500 million to date.
     
    About APM Terminals

    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks.  The 75 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year.
     
    APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

