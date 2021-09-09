2021 September 9 15:46

Seats for in-person participation in Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Conference are limited

Photo by IAA PortNews the NEVA Exhibition zero day

The Organizing Committee of the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ reminds that seats for in-person participation in the Conference are limited. Registration is underway with about 100 participants having been registered already. Don’t miss the registration!

The 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. Both in-person and online participation is offered.

The conference organized by IAA PortNews is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

Read more about the event >>>>.