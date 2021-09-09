2021 September 9 13:55

Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging at Vanino port

Image source: Rosmorport

On 29 August 2021, FSUE Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging at the port of Vanino planned for 2021, Rosmorport says in its press release.

The works were executed by Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch in the operational water area of Berths NoNo 7, 20. The company involved its own fleet of dredging ships with hydrographic support provided by the Far East Branch.

The design documentation for maintenance dredging obtained state expert approval in 2019. The works were also approved by Rosprirodnadzor.

With the dredging works completed, depth of operational water area at Berths NoNo 7, 20 reached 11.6 m which ensures safety for approaching and mooring vessels of up to 10.8 meters in displacement.

