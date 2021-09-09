2021 September 9 15:21

Rolls-Royce and Ferretti Group agree on sustainable course for new yachts with mtu hybrid and IMO III propulsion systems

Rolls-Royce and Ferretti Group are deepening their cooperation and jointly developing sustainable solutions for future yachts, according to the company's release. A first major milestone is a cooperation to install a mtu hybrid propulsion system in a new Ferretti yacht. Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group (r.) and Andreas Schell, CEO from Rolls-Royce Group's Power Systems Division, signed the agreement in Cannes during the Yachting Festival.



Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Ferretti Group are deepening their cooperation and jointly developing sustainable solutions for future yachts. A first major milestone is a cooperation to install a mtu hybrid propulsion system of Rolls-Royce in a new Ferretti yacht.

Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group and Andreas Schell, CEO from Rolls-Royce Group's Power Systems Division, signed the agreement on 8 September 2021 in Cannes during the Yachting Festival.



Rolls-Royce will supply a fully integrated hybrid mtu propulsion solution with an output of approximately 1,432 kilowatts per powertrain, comprising two 12-cylinder Series 2000 M97 diesel engines, electric drive modules, gearboxes, batteries, control and monitoring systems, other electronic components and a Selective Catalytic Reduction system (SCR) for compliance with IMO III regulations.

A custom-line 106 yacht from Ferretti will be fitted with an mtu propulsion system as a pilot installation later this year that is IMO-III compliant, allowing it to sail in specially protected areas (ECA zones such as the North American coast, the Caribbean, the North Sea and the Baltic Sea). The SCR exhaust after-treatment, supplied by Rolls-Royce with the 16V2000 M97L mtu engines as an integrated system, significantly reduces particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions.



From the beginning of 2021, all mtu engines for Ferretti yachts will be delivered with the digital mtu-Go solutions. This enables the yacht operator to monitor the engines remotely himself or to leave this to the mtu Customer Care Centre. In this way, operator data can be analysed in the future and recommendations for action for better performance and availability of the engines can be derived and maintenance planned.