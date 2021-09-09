2021 September 9 14:12

Port of Gulfport secures lease agreement with Ocean Aero

The Commissioners for the Mississippi State Port Authority (MSPA) have entered into a lease agreement with Ocean Aero, Inc. for the construction, testing, and demonstration of Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicles (AUSVs) at the Port of Gulfport. This announcement comes as the company prepares to transfer its manufacturing operations and headquarters from San Diego, CA to Gulfport, MS.



Ocean Aero will occupy 67,000 square feet of warehouse space on the Port of Gulfport’s East Pier and is expected to create 45 new jobs by the end of 2021. The lease between the Port and Ocean Aero is for an initial 10-year term and provides for two five-year extensions, with the new space being fully operational by early 2022.



The state’s leading economic and community development agency, Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), as well as the Harrison County Development Commission and Mississippi Power, were instrumental in discussions to solidify Ocean Aero’s relocation to Mississippi. Additionally, MDA has announced it will provide assistance for equipment relocation and workforce training.

Ocean Aero’s applications span defense, offshore commercial, and research industries. The company’s AUSVs are currently deployed with the US Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, offshore energy companies, and others. The AUSVs provide a unique capability to monitor the world’s oceans and critical off-shore infrastructure.