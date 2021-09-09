2021 September 9 11:20

Seanergy takes delivery of its 17th Capesize, M/V Worldship

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. took delivery of the previously-announced Capesize vessel acquisition, the M/V Worldship, according to the company's release. The vessel is a 181,415 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2012 by Imabari of Japan. The M/V Worldship is the sixth Capesize delivery that Seanergy has successfully completed in 2021 to-date.

M/V Worldship has already entered a time charter (“T/C”) with an existing charterer of the Company, at a gross fixed rate of $31,750 per day for a period of about 12 to about 16 months from the delivery. The purchase price has been funded with cash on hand, while Seanergy is in advanced discussions with a leading bank for financing part of the acquisition cost at competitive terms.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Following the delivery of M/V Leadership to the new owners, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.5 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,829,630 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.