  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 9 12:07

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 36, 2021

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    On a Week 36, the MABUX World Bunker Index did not show any significant changes. The 380 HSFO index rose by 0.74 USD: from 456.68 USD / MT to 457.42 USD / MT, the VLSFO index increased by 1.09 USD: from 551.67 USD / MT to 552.76 USD / MT, while the MGO index added 2.59 USD (from 646.79 USD / MT up to 649.38 USD / MT).

    The energy sector prices in Europe have been rallying, while the most significant upward factor was a rebound in Asian spot LNG prices, which could translate into lower LNG deliveries to Europe. MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, continued to grow over the Week 36 from 1,024.35 USD / MT to 1,062.42 USD / MT (plus 38.07 USD). At the same time, the average LNG Bunker Index increased by 78.65 USD compared to the previous week. The average price of MGO LS in Rotterdam for the same period increased by 10.83 USD / MT, and the average price difference between bunker LNG and MGO LS in Rotterdam rose by 67.81 USD and again significantly exceeds the 400 USD mark: 454.24 USD (versus 386.43 USD last week). LNG bunker fuel prices continue to rise an the Port of Rotterdam and gas tankers are forced to switch to traditional bunker fuels to maintain profitability of operations. LNG bunker price indices are available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    The average weekly Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - remained virtually unchanged over the week: $ 94.43 (versus $ 93.25 last week). At the same time, the average SS Spread in Rotterdam was consistently above $ 100 mark: $ 108.00, while SS Spread in Singapore has not exceeded $ 95 during the week, and its average value fell to $ 90.17. More information is available in the Differentials section of www.mabux.com.

    Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark) in the four global largest hubs over the past week showed that 380 HSFO fuel was overvalued in three of the four selected ports: in Singapore, the overpricing averaged plus $ 32 (versus plus $ 25 a week earlier), in Fujairah - plus $ 28 (vs. plus $ 22), in Houston - plus $ 10 (no change). The only port where 380 HSFO fuel grade remains undervalued is Rotterdam - minus $ 1 versus minus $ 3 last week.

    VLSFO fuel, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced in all selected ports. The undercharge margins were registered as: in Rotterdam - plus $ 2 (versus minus $ 3 a week ago), in Houston - plus $ 8 (plus $ 9), in Singapore - plus $ 10 (plus $ 7), in Fujairah - plus $ 10 (versus plus $ 4). In general, the overvalue ratio of this type of fuel have changed insignificantly over the week.

    As for MGO LS, on a Week 36 the MABUX MBP/DBP Index registered an undercharge of this fuel grade at all selected ports: minus $ 20 (minus $ 23 last week) in Houston, minus $ 26 (minus $ 24) in Rotterdam, minus $ 33 (unchanged) in Singapore and minus $ 20 (minus $ 10) in Fujairah. The most significant change was another increase of underestimation ratio in Fujairah by $ 10.

    The International Bunker Industry Association’s (IBIA) Bunkering and Shipping in Transition online conference reported last week that bunker volumes in key markets in the Americas are still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Volumes in markets such as the US Gulf are still 10% or more down on pre-pandemic levels – and while there was something of an uptick recently, there are concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 could delay the recovery process. It was noted that the pandemic has not had a uniform impact across the shipping industry. While some segments – with the cruise industry being perhaps the most obvious example – are still struggling, the container ship sector is looking healthy, buoyed up by an increase in consumer spending in online goods.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, weekly outlook, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 9

17:36 APM Terminals Callao to provide oxygen plant to the Callao Regional Government
17:09 Russia diversifies sales geography of its fish products
16:31 Gadot Belgium and DFDS to move containers by water in North Sea Port from now on
16:13 Abu Dhabi Ports and CMA CGM Group sign 35-year concession agreement
15:46 Seats for in-person participation in Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Conference are limited
15:21 Rolls-Royce and Ferretti Group agree on sustainable course for new yachts with mtu hybrid and IMO III propulsion systems
14:52 MOL сoncludes 'Transition Loan' сontract for 2 LNG-fueled ferries
14:30 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down ninth mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
14:12 Port of Gulfport secures lease agreement with Ocean Aero
13:55 Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging at Vanino port
13:21 ABB containerized energy storage offers plug-in battery power for a wide range of ships
12:22 Wärtsilä advances carbon capture and storage in maritime as part of LINCCS consortium
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 36, 2021
11:29 GTMaritime reinforces maritime cybersecurity with enhanced GTDeploy software
11:20 Seanergy takes delivery of its 17th Capesize, M/V Worldship
10:26 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9% in 8M’21
10:03 Q2 port freight stats highlight continued volatility
09:54 RFC, Russian Pollock and ROK-1 sign a partnership agreement for the development of sales of Pollock in the domestic market
09:40 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 8
09:00 MABUX: Global bunker market to turn into moderate upward correction on Sep 09

2021 September 8

18:35 Wilhelmsen Ship Management relocates joint venture to Athens
18:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Uniper
17:51 Throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 8M’2021 rose by 14%
17:26 ABS and Vanderbilt University deliver landmark U.S. waterways decarbonization report
17:06 IUMI reports improvements for the cargo insurance sector
16:47 Rosmorport presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat at the EEF
16:25 Marubeni and MOL sign MoU with the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Regions
16:05 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
15:34 Wärtsilä swappable battery containers enabling inland waterway vessels to operate with zero emissions
15:21 NOVATEK obtains Arkticheskoye and Neytinskoye fields
14:57 LNG-fuelled vessel orders approach 30% of Gross Tonnage on order - SEA-LNG
14:29 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 8M’2021 rose by 10.4% YoY
13:50 ONE launches new service from Asia to Middle East Asia
13:36 KSK terminal handled 914.5 thousand tons of export grain this season
13:12 dship Carriers delivers tidal turbine and main foundation from UK to Japan
12:52 Vyborg Shipyard sends its second trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials
12:25 Kongsberg Digital owned COACH Solutions enters new partnership with United Heavy Lift
11:53 Expansion of roads and tracks at Port of Gdańsk’s Przemysłowe Quay is about to start
10:50 Aker Solutions and partners aim to reduce CO2 transportation and permanent storage costs by 70 percent
10:35 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y
10:11 Readiness of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole estimated at 85%
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of September 7
09:16 Oil prices are slightly up
09:00 MABUX: Slight downward trend to continue on global bunker market on Sep 08

2021 September 7

18:03 “K”Line agrees time charter of LPG fueled VLGC for LPG/Ammonia transport with GYXIS Corporation
17:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
17:32 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 7M’21 totals 67.4 million tons, down 2.3% YoY
17:13 LR forms industry-first collaboration with Inmarsat on remote surveys
16:51 Novotrans starts dredging works at LUGAPORT terminal
16:34 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
16:15 Yang Ming to add one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade Trans-Pacific service
15:50 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch took part in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea
15:24 Zero Emission Services commences operation
15:01 Groundbreaking Maersk methanol vessels to be built to ABS Class
14:35 DFDS has an ambition to launch the first green vessel by 2025
14:14 The Port of Melbourne highlights key import and export trends in new study
13:21 Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority enter into an agreement for developing the production of green hydrogen
12:51 Rolls-Royce launches new IMO III propulsion systems and other sustainable mtu solutions for yachts
12:24 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 8M’2021 fell by 17% YoY