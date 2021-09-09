  The version for the print
    Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9% in 8M’21

    Image source: Russian Railways
    Coal accounted for 52.4% of cargo bound for ports

    Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 234 million tonnes in January-August 2021, up 8.9%, year-on-year.

    In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 96.4 million tonnes (+12.2%), to the ports of the Southern Region – about 60.1 million tonnes (+19.2%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 77.3 million tonnes (+5.8%).

    Coal accounted for 52.4%, oil cargo – 21.9%, ferrous metal – 6.7%, fertilizers – 6.3%, ore – 3.4%, grain – 2.4%.

    In the reported period, loading of export coal grew by 14% to over 122.5 million tonnes, exports of ore – by 19.7% to 8 million tonnes, fertilizers – by 10.4% to 14.7 million tonnes, ferrous metal – by 7.2% to 15.8 million tonnes.

