2021 September 8 16:47
Rosmorport presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat at the EEF
Upon arrival at the airport of Vladivostok, at the exit from the terminal, guests were greeted by a colorful banner dedicated to the expedition, so the forum participants and guests had chance to get acquainted with the project in absentia.
A similar banner presenting the circumnavigation was also posted in the new Far Eastern Maritime Training Center of the Maritime State University named after admiral G.I. Nevelskoy. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev visited this center within the framework of the EEF.
