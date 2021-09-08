2021 September 8 16:47

Rosmorport presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat at the EEF

Image source: Rosmorport

As part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), held in Vladivostok on September 1-4, 2021, FSUE " Rosmorport " presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat, which will be held in 2022-2023. For the first time, the expedition was presented back in June this year at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). At the same time, the first photo exhibition dedicated to the circumnavigation opened on Cathedral Square in St. Petersburg. This time, the photo exhibition moved to the campus site of the Far Eastern Federal University, where it became the focus of interest of the forum participants and guests. Colorful photos of the sailing boat and crew, interesting notes under each picture attracted great interest among the audience.

Upon arrival at the airport of Vladivostok, at the exit from the terminal, guests were greeted by a colorful banner dedicated to the expedition, so the forum participants and guests had chance to get acquainted with the project in absentia.

A similar banner presenting the circumnavigation was also posted in the new Far Eastern Maritime Training Center of the Maritime State University named after admiral G.I. Nevelskoy. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev visited this center within the framework of the EEF.