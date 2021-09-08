2021 September 8 17:26

ABS and Vanderbilt University deliver landmark U.S. waterways decarbonization report

ABS and Vanderbilt University have published a landmark report analyzing decarbonization strategies for U.S. inland waterways.

Decarbonization of the Inland Waterway Sector in the United States evaluates the potential for possible future propulsion technologies and alternative fuels to reduce carbon emissions. The report also demonstrates the feasibility of near-term electrification of smaller vessels operating on the inland river system with a case study and renderings of a weighted and balanced boat retrofitted with electrical propulsion.



At Vanderbilt, the work was a collaboration between the Vanderbilt Center for Transportation and Operational Resiliency and the Vanderbilt Climate Change Initiative (VCCI).



This report is the latest in a series of industry-leading ABS sustainability guidance and leadership publications.