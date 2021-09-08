2021 September 8 18:35

Wilhelmsen Ship Management relocates joint venture to Athens

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) announces the relocation of its joint venture, Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited (DWM) from Cyprus to Athens, according to the company's release.

The relocation is part of WSM's growth strategy poised to increase its fleet in crew and technical ship management. "We have seen an increase in the appetite for third party ship management in the Greek market. With the new strategic location, we are in a better position to strengthen our relationship with current owners and potential clients," says Carl Schou, CEO and President of WSM.

WSM's ship inspection service currently has a strong client base in the Greek market. WSM aims to increase its foothold by providing competitively priced professional third party ship management services to the shipping community in Greece.

DWM is a 50-50% joint venture with Diana Shipping Inc. Established in 2015, DWM provides professional third-party ship management services in commercial and technical management of dry bulk vessels.



About Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a Wilhelmsen group company, is one of the world’s largest third-party ship manager with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 9 200 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen Ship Management provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments; LNG/LPG, Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC, Container, Cruise, Bulk, and Offshore. Wilhelmsen Ship Management manages from five offices worldwide and has a crewing network of 16 manning offices in 12 countries. Other key services include dry docking services, lay-up services and new building supervision.