2021 September 8 15:21

NOVATEK obtains Arkticheskoye and Neytinskoye fields

Image source: NOVATEK

PAO NOVATEK announced today that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Yamal LNG Resource, won the auctions for geological survey, exploration, and production licenses for two subsoil license areas, which includes the Arkticheskoye and Neytinskoye fields on the Yamal Peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.

The Arkticheskoye and Neytinskoye fields have combined estimated hydrocarbon reserves of 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), including 413 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and 28 million tons of liquids, according to the Russian hydrocarbon classification system. The license terms are for 27 years and resulted in cumulative one-time payments for the subsoil use of RR 13,154.85 million.

The new license areas are located in close proximity to NOVATEK’s existing assets on the Yamal Peninsula and expand the Company’s resource base for implementing LNG projects.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.