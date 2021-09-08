2021 September 8 14:29

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 8M’2021 rose by 10.4% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fish Port

In January-August 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 160,900 tonnes of cargo, which is 10.4% more than in the same period a year before, says the stevedoring company.

Handling of fish products since the beginning of the year rose by 14.1% to 138,400 tonnes.



The port’s August cargo throughput rose by 52.2% to 31,500 tonnes, its fish products volume rose by 41.1% to 26,300 tonnes.



Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.