2021 September 8 13:50

ONE launches new service from Asia to Middle East Asia

Starting from 21 Sep 2021, ONE will launch the new Asia Gulf Express 4 (AG4) service that will provide additional service option for customers, providing greater flexibility to efficiently streamline supply chains.

Concurrently, ONE shall cease participation on the Asia Gulf Express (AGX) service upon AG4’s commencement.

AG4 Port Rotation: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Abu Dhabi – Dammam – Abu Dhabi – Port Kelang – Qingdao