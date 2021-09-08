2021 September 8 13:36

KSK terminal handled 914.5 thousand tons of export grain this season

KSK became the first among deep-water terminals in August

In August 2021, the KSK Grain Terminal, a part of DeloPorts, a stevedore asset of Delo Group, took the first place in grain transshipment among all deep-water terminals of the Azov-Black Sea basin, having shipped 600 thousand tons (in August 2020 - 474 thousand tons), DeloPorts says in its press release.

Image source: DeloPorts



In general, for two months of the new grain season, the KSK terminal handled 914.5 thousand tons of grain cargo for export, and by this indicator it outstripped all competitors in the region of presence.

Commenting on the achievements, Chief Executive Officer of the terminal, Alexander Trukhanovich, noted: “In July of this year, a new deep-water berth KSK No. 40A was put into operation, the construction of which completed a large investment program for the reconstruction of the terminal. As we can see, investments immediately began to have an effect, the start of the grain season went well, and we hope to end the year with a new record.

In contrast to the beginning of the last season, cars prevail in this one among the transport vehicles. To prevent the formation of a queue, further improvement of the process of their unloading was required. The technological scheme was corrected and due to the improvement of the working method the number of vehicles processed every day surely exceeds the figure of 600 units ”.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.