  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 8 12:52

    Vyborg Shipyard sends its second trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials

    Image source: USC
    The trials will include testing of all systems and units to verify their compliance to design characteristics

    The Norwegian Sea (Norvezhskoye More), second ship in a series of four processing trawlers of Project KMT01 under construction at Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for JSC Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet (a company of North West Fishing Consortium), has left for sea trials in the Baltic Sea, says USC.

    The trials will include testing of all systems and units of the ship to verify their compliance to design characteristics.

    A series of KMT01 trawlers numbering four units has been under construction on a turnkey basis from 2017.

    The series of KMT01 ships is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish caviar, liver, fish oil and flower.

    Under the contract with Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet JSC, Vyborg Shipyard is to build four ships of KMT01 design. The construction is covered by the programme of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards. 

    Each ship of the series will be able to process 160 tonnes of fish per day. The vessels of Project KMT01 with dimensions of 86 m x 17 m will have Ice3 Class and with an option of hull strengthening to Arc4 Class are intended for operation in the Northern fishing basin. On board the vessels there will be installed an automated plant for processing and production of fillets, fish meal plant, equipment for fish oil production and a canning plant. 

    The lead ship named Barents Sea (Barentsevo More) was delivered to the customer in 2020. The Norway Sea was laid down on 29 January 2018 and launched on 17 May 2019.

    PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes.

    Related link:

    Vyborg Shipyard launches second serial trawler of Project KMT01 built for Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet>>>>

Другие новости по темам: trawlers, Vyborg Shipyard, shipbuilding, Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet, USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 8

18:35 Wilhelmsen Ship Management relocates joint venture to Athens
18:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Uniper
17:51 Throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 8M’2021 rose by 14%
17:26 ABS and Vanderbilt University deliver landmark U.S. waterways decarbonization report
17:06 IUMI reports improvements for the cargo insurance sector
16:47 Rosmorport presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat at the EEF
16:25 Marubeni and MOL sign MoU with the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Regions
16:05 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
15:34 Wärtsilä swappable battery containers enabling inland waterway vessels to operate with zero emissions
15:21 NOVATEK obtains Arkticheskoye and Neytinskoye fields
14:57 LNG-fuelled vessel orders approach 30% of Gross Tonnage on order - SEA-LNG
14:29 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 8M’2021 rose by 10.4% YoY
13:50 ONE launches new service from Asia to Middle East Asia
13:36 KSK terminal handled 914.5 thousand tons of export grain this season
13:12 dship Carriers delivers tidal turbine and main foundation from UK to Japan
12:52 Vyborg Shipyard sends its second trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials
12:25 Kongsberg Digital owned COACH Solutions enters new partnership with United Heavy Lift
11:53 Expansion of roads and tracks at Port of Gdańsk’s Przemysłowe Quay is about to start
10:50 Aker Solutions and partners aim to reduce CO2 transportation and permanent storage costs by 70 percent
10:35 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y
10:11 Readiness of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole estimated at 85%
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of September 7
09:16 Oil prices are slightly up
09:00 MABUX: Slight downward trend to continue on global bunker market on Sep 08

2021 September 7

18:03 “K”Line agrees time charter of LPG fueled VLGC for LPG/Ammonia transport with GYXIS Corporation
17:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
17:32 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 7M’21 totals 67.4 million tons, down 2.3% YoY
17:13 LR forms industry-first collaboration with Inmarsat on remote surveys
16:51 Novotrans starts dredging works at LUGAPORT terminal
16:34 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
16:15 Yang Ming to add one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade Trans-Pacific service
15:50 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch took part in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea
15:24 Zero Emission Services commences operation
15:01 Groundbreaking Maersk methanol vessels to be built to ABS Class
14:35 DFDS has an ambition to launch the first green vessel by 2025
14:14 The Port of Melbourne highlights key import and export trends in new study
13:21 Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority enter into an agreement for developing the production of green hydrogen
12:51 Rolls-Royce launches new IMO III propulsion systems and other sustainable mtu solutions for yachts
12:24 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 8M’2021 fell by 17% YoY
12:05 Malaga Cruise Port expects 17 cruise calls in September 2021
11:47 Aleksey Klyavin to greet participants of 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“
11:26 Oleg Nesterets takes helm of Sevastopol Marine Plant
11:05 Cargotec and SSAB pioneering fossil-free steel in cargo handling industry
10:53 International Chamber of Shipping sets out plans for global carbon levy to expedite industry decarbonisation
10:44 Kongsberg Digital and Shell International Exploration & Production enter into a strategic partnership agreement
10:17 Date fixed for 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”
09:41 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier BELFORCE
09:38 Baltic Dry Index as of September 6
09:21 BPA welcomes proposal to close the legal loophole on Jet Skis, to make our coastlines safer
09:13 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:11 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue slight downward trend on Sep 07
08:59 Wärtsilä to supply complete cargo handling system for new Italian LNG bunkering vessel

2021 September 6

18:06 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to West Coast South America
17:45 New fleet of higher efficiency required for year-round navigation on Northern Sea Route – Igor Tonkovidov
17:21 FESCO and DP World agree on strategic cooperation at implementation of joint projects in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
17:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,091 pmt as of September 3
16:38 The Lower Mississippi River opened to all vessel traffic
16:16 Seaport of Kiel gets connection via Hanover Lehrte to Verona
15:37 FESCO to become single logistics operator of terminal Vostochny of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
14:58 ShipBuild India Expo Summit 2022 to be held in Mumbai, India on May 11-13