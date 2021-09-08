2021 September 8 13:12

dship Carriers delivers tidal turbine and main foundation from UK to Japan

dship Carriers has transported a tidal turbine, main foundation, ballast blocks and further components from Nigg, Scotland to Nagasaki, Japan. The total weight amounted to 1,714 metric tons (MT) and encompassed several heavy lift and oversized units with weights up to 205 MT and measurements up to 19.82 x 16 x 11.19 meters, according to the company's release.

dship Carriers was engaged by Global Renewable Shipbrokers for the client Simec Atlantis Energy. All these components will be used to win predictable sustainable energy from the tidal turbine through the steady flow of water in the open sea.

dship’s team of port captains thoroughly planned the lifting procedure and stowage positions of all pieces and addressed all key challenges at an early stage. On paper, the height of the foundation was exceeding the height of the ships holds. The combined knowledge of dship’s team and use of sophisticated CAD-Software made it possible: The tidal turbine, the main foundation and the ballast blocks, along with a range of equipment, were loaded under deck of the vessel MV Josef at Nigg, Scotland. MV Josef is a multi-purpose heavy lift dry cargo vessel with a combined crane capacity of up to 360 MT.

Once the cargo units were stowed safely and secured with stopper plates and lashing chains, MV Josef set sail towards Nagasaki, Japan. After 11,000 nautical miles, the vessel arrived at its destination and all cargo units were discharged according to plan directly onto a barge for the further transport to the project site.



