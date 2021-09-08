2021 September 8 12:25

Kongsberg Digital owned COACH Solutions enters new partnership with United Heavy Lift

United Heavy Lift GmbH, (UHL), a global leader in marine ocean transport of heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargoes, have signed up with COACH Solutions to continue their increased focus on digitalization and reduce their environmental footprint, according to the company's release.



With the high demands in securing sensitive cargo on state-of-the-art vessels, UHL and COACH Solutions are the perfect match when it comes to making sure the voyages are always optimal – both from a safety and optimization point-of-view.