2021 September 8 10:35

Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y

Handling of ferrous metal surged 3.2 times

In January-August 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.959 million tonnes of cargo (+14%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 12% to 465,000 tonnes, handling of ferrous metal surged 3.2 times to 465,000 tonnes while handling of grain fell by 19% to 619,000 tonnes, coal - by 19% to 268,000 tonnes.



Over the 8-month period, exports increased by 32% to 1.540 million tonnes, imports – by 54% to 24,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 26% to 395,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 481 arrivals and 476 departures including port fleet vessels versus 436 arrivals and 438 departures in January-August 2020.