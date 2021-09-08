2021 September 8 10:11

Readiness of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole estimated at 85%

Image source: RF Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment

The construction process has been inspected by RF Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov

Readiness of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole (Severny Polyus) which under construction at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (Admiralty Shipyards) in Saint-Petersburg is estimated at 85%. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation says the construction process has been inspected Minister Alexander Kozlov.



“The platform is 85% ready. Mooring trials testing mechanisms an systems will begin in autumn with the manufacturer’s trials scheduled for spring 2022”, said the Minister.



The first voyage with the freezing-in is to be held in the first warranty year. The ship will be drifting for several months in the Arctic Ocean.



The current works on the platform include outfitting, assembling of main shipboard systems and mechanisms, equipment of service spaces and alignment of the propulsion unit.



The one-of-a-kind North Pole (Severny Polyus) is an ice-resistant self-propelled platform capable of drifting and sailing in ice without icebreaking support at a speed of up to 10 knots. With its fuel stocks the ship endurance is up to two years. The all-season scientific-research platform with onboard equipment will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations. The platform has a helipad for Mi-38 helicopters. It can serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation for 48 people including 14 crewmembers and 34 researchers.



According to Igor Shumakov, head of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), the hull of the platform has a shape optimized for a long drifting period in challenging ice conditions. With this shape the platform will not be crushed by ice. Instead, the ice will press it up to the surface. The optimal shape was developed basing on unique experience of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) in organization of ice-floe drifting expeditions between 1937 and.



The platform was designed through joint efforts of Roshydromet, Vymbel Design Bureau, Admiralteiskie Verfi and AARI.



Specifications: LOA: 83.1 m; breadth: 22.5 m; draft: 8.6 m; displacement: over 10,000 t; power propulsion unit: 4,200 kW; speed: at least 10 knots; hull strength - Arc8; fuel endurance: about 2 years; service life: at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The decision to build the platform was made by the Government of the Russian Federation in 2017. The model tests were held in the ice basin of AARI in August-September 2018. The construction began in 2019 and the platform was launched on 18 December 2020. In July 2021, Russian Gov’t allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel. That will allow for more scientific research equipment.

IAA PortNews’ video on launching of the North Pole platform on 18 December 2020 >>>>



