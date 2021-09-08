2021 September 8 09:00

MABUX: Slight downward trend to continue on global bunker market on Sep 08

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world rose slightly on Sep.07 with no firm trend so far:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 459.68 (+1.56)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 554.07 (+2.23)

MGO - USD/MT – 651.23 (+0.47)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, fell slightly on September 08: 1062.42 USD / MT (minus 0.35 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 478.42 USD (584 USD / MT as of September 07), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by 0.35 USD. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 07, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO and VLSFO fuel grades were overvalued in all selected ports.



The MABUX MBP / DBP Index recorded the following overcharge margins for 380 HSFO on September 07: in Singapore - plus $ 38 (plus $ 32 the day before), in Houston - plus $ 11 (plus $ 9), in Fujairah - plus $ 27 (plus $ 25 ) and in Rotterdam - plus $ 3 (minus $ 4).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on September 07 in Rotterdam - plus $ 5 (minus $ 3 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 17 (plus $ 11), in Fujairah - plus $ 13 (minus $ 10 ) and in Houston - plus $ 9 (minus $ 6). Overcharge ratio rose slightly.



On the contrary, MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained undervalued on September 07 at all selected ports. MGO LS underestimation margins were registered as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 26 (minus $ 32), minus $ 29 (minus $ 38) in Singapore, minus $ 21 (minus $ 25) in Fujairah and minus $ 20 (minus $ 22) in Houston. The most significant change of the Index was recorded in Singapore ($ 9 down).



We expect global bunker prices may fell slightly today: 380 HSFO – minus 1-3 USD/MT, VLSFO – minus 2-4 USD/MT, MGO LS – minus 3-6 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com