2021 September 7 17:50

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year

Photo by IAA PortNews

The port handled 14.6 million tonnes of cargo

In January-August 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 14.858 million tonnes of cargo which is 7% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 21%, year-on-year, to 4.840 million tonnes, coal - by 2% to 1.741 million tonnes while handling of grain decreased by 18% to 5.4 million tonnes.

Over 8 months of 2021, exports climbed by 3% to 7.788 million tonnes, imports – by 51% to 496,000 tonnes while transit fell by 7% to 4.224 million tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 36% to 2.078 million tonnes.

In January-August 2021, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 4,823arrivals and 4,863 departures including port fleet vessels versus 4,596 arrivals and 4,696 departures in January-August 2020.

In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.