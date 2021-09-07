2021 September 7 16:51

Novotrans starts redging works at LUGAPORT terminal

Image source: Rosmorport

"Novotrans" holding started dredging works, which were ordered by FSUE " Rosmorport ", in the water area of the LUGAPORT universal terminal in the seaport of Ust-Luga of the Leningrad Region, Rosmorport says in a press release. Last Thursday, Dmitry Ageev, deputy General director for capital construction of FSUE " Rosmorport ", got acquainted with the progress of the work.

In mid-August, FSUE "Rosmorport" and the "Novotrans" company group signed an agreement on the basis of which "Novotrans Aktiv" LLC, as a general contractor, will perform dredging operations as part of the formation of water area for the LUGAPORT terminal. The contract marked the beginning of the practical implementation of the agreement on cooperation in the construction of the LUGAPORT terminal, signed by the parties in September last year.

In accordance with the agreement, FSUE "Rosmorport" acts as a customer for the creation of federal property objects – the operating water area of the terminal and navigation equipment. The completion date is scheduled for December 30, 2023. The water area of the LUGAPORT terminal will be 115 hectares with a depth of 17.5 m. The total volume of dredging is estimated at 11.5 million cubic meters. The terminal will handle vessels of the Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize classes.

At a joint meeting with the heads of "Novotrans Aktiv" LLC and the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport", Dmitry Ageev positively assessed the high pace and quality of works at the site and the water area.

As part of the implementation of the LUGAPORT investment project by the "Novotrans" company group, complexes for transshipment of bulk, general, grain and food cargo with a total capacity of 24.3 million tons per year are being created. The commissioning of the LUGAPORT universal terminal will be carried out in stages: the first stage is planned to be completed at the end of 2022, the second – at the end of 2023, the third – in the first quarter of 2024. The railway development of the terminal will provide the possibility of receiving up to 1100 cars per day. In order to protect the environment, the complex for transshipment of bulk and general cargo will be equipped with modern dust suppression systems and protective screens that exclude the removal of dust into the external environment.