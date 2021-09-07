  The version for the print
    Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch took part in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea

    Image source: Rosmorport
    On September 1, 2021, the Arkhangelsk Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" took part in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea, Rosmorport says in a press release.

    The exercises, which took place in the area of the island of Mudyug in the Dvina Bay of the White Sea, were coordinated by the marine rescue sub-center of the FSBI "Western Arctic Maritime Ports Administration".

    The buoyage vessel Vavchuga of the Arkhangelsk Branch acted as a staff vessel during the exercises.

    Technical means and divisions of the Main Department of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Arkhangelsk Region, the Arkhangelsk Arctic Integrated Emergency Rescue Center of the EMERCOM of Russia, FSBI "Morspassluzhba", the Arkhangelsk Regional Rescue Service named after I. A. Polivany, the Civil Protection Center of the Arkhangelsk Region, as well as the helicopter crews of JSC "2nd Arkhangelsk United Air Squadron" took part in the exercises. In total, about 50 people, 5 vessels and 3 helicopters were involved.

    According to the scenario of the exercises, a fire broke out after the explosion in the engine room on a vessel in the White Sea. Two people were supposedly injured in the explosion and two more fell overboard. The crew members needed urgent medical assistance and evacuation. Part of the crew managed to land on a life raft and waited for help.

    Forces and means, namely vessels and helicopters, intended for search and rescue of people, were immediately sent to the crash site to evacuate the victims and ensure safety.

    Helicopters of the "2nd Arkhangelsk United Air Squadron" together with rescuers evacuated the crew members of the emergency vessel directly from the board and from the life raft.

    During the exercises, the organization of notification and operational communication when receiving a distress signal, the actions of operational and dispatching services to organize interaction with other participants of the rescue operation, training of emergency operations to rescue people from water using helicopters and the landing of rescuers from a helicopter on an emergency vessel were worked out in real time.

    At the end of the exercises, all tasks concerning the coordination of actions of numerous participants of the rescue operation and the training of emergency activity were achieved.

