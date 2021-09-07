2021 September 7 14:35

DFDS has an ambition to launch the first green vessel by 2025

DFDS has for some time worked to develop a hydrogen ferry. The learnings from this project enables DFDS accelerate part of its climate strategy related to newbuilds and retrofits. Starting with the launch of Project Green Vessel 2025, which will move up ambitions for its first green vessel by 2025, according to the company's release.

To meet the new deadline, DFDS has formed Sustainable Fleet Projects, a new department tasked with decarbonizing their vessels, starting with addressing urgent challenges regarding the development of the inaugural green vessel. The department’s work this fall will revolve around 3 key topics: defining whether the vessel should be a new build or retrofit, defining which green fuel the ship should run on, and deciding which route it should be deployed on.



Green vessels aren’t enough. When entering ports and harbours the vessels will need to recharge at shore and this create new demands for ports and harbours. The development of this new infrastructure must begin now to be ready for the first green vessels.

On September 7th, DFDS is hosting the Bunker Workshop, inviting ports, authorities, and shipowners to identify begin discussion on how to bunker alternative fuels in the very near future.



