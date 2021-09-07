2021 September 7 12:24

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 8M’2021 fell by 17% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell from 2,316 to 2,244

In January-August 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 548,800 tonnes, down 17% versus 548,800 tonnes sold in January-August 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 425,000 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 97,600 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Lubes sales totaled 12 million tonnes.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.