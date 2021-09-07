2021 September 7 14:14

The Port of Melbourne highlights key import and export trends in new study

The Port of Melbourne has launched its findings on its Container Logistics Supply Chain Study (CLCS) that maps out container movements to and from the port, according to the company's release.

The report helps to fully understand trends in the location of imports and exports, growth areas and to inform transport planning, land use planning and community amenity considerations.

This type of container tracking report hasn’t been undertaken since 2009, and the supply chain has experienced significant changes with dramatic disruptions such as COVID-19. Understanding how the supply chain really works is fundamental to being able to manage them efficiently and keep freight moving.

The biggest shift is that Melbourne’s western suburbs have grown in importance as a freight hub with a 41% increase in the last ten years of being the final destination of imported goods through the port. From an export perspective, the report shows Warrnambool and Mildura as key drivers of Victorian exports through the port with an average of 5% each contributing to these figures with the South Western Corridor producing the most export containers in Victoria.

The report was developed by GHD Advisory, with support from the Victorian Department of Transport.