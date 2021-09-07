2021 September 7 11:47

Aleksey Klyavin to greet participants of 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“

President of the Russian Chamber of Shipping will take part in IAA PortNews’ Conference on the NEVA Exhibition zero day



Aleksey Klyavin, President of the Russian Chamber of Shipping, will to greet the participants of the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day.



The conference organized by IAA PortNews is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

