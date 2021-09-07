  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 7 11:47

    Aleksey Klyavin to greet participants of 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“

    President of the Russian Chamber of Shipping will take part in IAA PortNews’ Conference on the NEVA Exhibition zero day

    Aleksey Klyavin, President of the Russian Chamber of Shipping, will  to greet the participants of the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day.

    The conference organized by IAA PortNews is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). 

    Read more about the event >>>>.

Другие новости по темам: Russian Chamber of Shipping, PortNews, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 7

18:03 “K”Line agrees time charter of LPG fueled VLGC for LPG/Ammonia transport with GYXIS Corporation
17:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
17:32 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 7M’21 totals 67.4 million tons, down 2.3% YoY
17:13 LR forms industry-first collaboration with Inmarsat on remote surveys
16:51 Novotrans starts redging works at LUGAPORT terminal
16:34 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
16:15 Yang Ming to add one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade Trans-Pacific service
15:50 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch took part in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea
15:24 Zero Emission Services commences operation
15:01 Groundbreaking Maersk methanol vessels to be built to ABS Class
14:35 DFDS has an ambition to launch the first green vessel by 2025
14:14 The Port of Melbourne highlights key import and export trends in new study
13:21 Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority enter into an agreement for developing the production of green hydrogen
12:51 Rolls-Royce launches new IMO III propulsion systems and other sustainable mtu solutions for yachts
12:24 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 8M’2021 fell by 17% YoY
12:05 Malaga Cruise Port expects 17 cruise calls in September 2021
11:47 Aleksey Klyavin to greet participants of 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“
11:26 Oleg Nesterets takes helm of Sevastopol Marine Plant
11:05 Cargotec and SSAB pioneering fossil-free steel in cargo handling industry
10:53 International Chamber of Shipping sets out plans for global carbon levy to expedite industry decarbonisation
10:44 Kongsberg Digital and Shell International Exploration & Production enter into a strategic partnership agreement
10:17 Date fixed for 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”
09:41 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier BELFORCE
09:38 Baltic Dry Index as of September 6
09:21 BPA welcomes proposal to close the legal loophole on Jet Skis, to make our coastlines safer
09:13 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:11 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue slight downward trend on Sep 07
08:59 Wärtsilä to supply complete cargo handling system for new Italian LNG bunkering vessel

2021 September 6

18:06 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to West Coast South America
17:45 New fleet of higher efficiency required for year-round navigation on Northern Sea Route – Igor Tonkovidov
17:21 FESCO and DP World agree on strategic cooperation at implementation of joint projects in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
17:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,091 pmt as of September 3
16:38 The Lower Mississippi River opened to all vessel traffic
16:16 Seaport of Kiel gets connection via Hanover Lehrte to Verona
15:37 FESCO to become single logistics operator of terminal Vostochny of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
14:58 ShipBuild India Expo Summit 2022 to be held in Mumbai, India on May 11-13
14:36 Mumbai, India to host Maritime Transport & Shipping India Expo 2022 on May 11-13
14:13 IUMI reports an improvement in the marine insurance market
13:20 CMA CGM and the French Ministry of the Ecological Transition organizу World Conservation Congress in Marseille
12:39 Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” commences construction of two multifunctional research ships
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Med and North Africa
11:58 FESCO, Rusagro to study prospects of cooperation in transportation of fat-and-oil products
11:05 PD Ports celebrates 60% increase in bulk cargo volumes one year since opening Teesport Bulks Terminal
10:52 Construction of new “Sphere” class ship for Princess Cruises begins in the Monfalcone yard
10:35 ROSATOM and FESCO to create Northern Sea Route transport and logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
10:12 RFC and FEDC sign a cooperation agreement
09:56 New regular service on Northern Sea Route to be launched between Vladivostok and Saint-Petersburg
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over economic recovery
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 3
09:04 MABUX: Global bunker prices may slightly down on Sep 06

2021 September 5

15:51 USCG repatriates 35 migrants to Cuba
14:19 Econnect Energy awarded green platform award from the Norwegian government for world’s first green ammonia bunkering terminal
13:41 Fednav signs agreement for ten newbuildings
12:36 Grindrod Shipping announces closing of IVS Bulk acquisition, IVS Pinehurst charter extension & share repurchases
11:14 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects

2021 September 4

15:47 UTAS and IAMPE sign academic partnership agreement
14:39 CLIA outlines four-phase pathway for cruising's revival in Australia
14:07 Tank testing was completed at the Australian Maritime College (AMC) in Launceston
13:32 Global A-list to reconnect for ACTION at Nor-Shipping Ocean Leadership Conference
12:41 USCG offloads 1.7-tonne cocaine shipment in San Juan, Puerto Rico