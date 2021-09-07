2021 September 7 11:26

Oleg Nesterets takes helm of Sevastopol Marine Plant

Image source: Sevmorzavod new Director has been introduced to the shipyard personnel

Oleg Nesterets takes helm of Sevastopol Marine Plant (Sevmorzavod shipyard, branch of Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). According to the press release of the company, the new Director has been introduced to the shipyard personnel.



Oleg Nesterets is a graduate of Sevastopol Higher Naval Engineering School. Between 1989 and 1991, he was serving at the Pacific Fleet as the deputy company commander of 30 SRZ shipyard’s ship repair battalion. Later he was employed by the 13th ship repair plant of the Black Sea Fleet rising from senior to chief shipbuilder.



Between 2000 and 2002, studied at the Russian Naval Academy with specialization in Military Economy. Upon graduation, Oleg Nesterets took helm of 172 Bureau for Design and Technology of the Black Sea Fleet, backbone company of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet for R&D support of organizations specializing in repair, modernization and upgrading of warships.



From December 2010 till 23 August 2021 – First Deputy to General Director and Chief Engineer at 51 Central Technological Institute for Ship Repair (CKTIS).



Sevastopol Marine Plant (Sevmorzavod shipyard) was founded in 1783. In March 2015, the Government of Sevastopol and Russia's shipbuilding conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation signed a Memorandum on Cooperation with the purpose of reviving the company. Currently, the Zvezdochka's Sevastopol unit specializes in shipbuilding, ship repair, manufacturing onboard and industrial equipment, engineering and manufacturing of metal structures. The company is on the list of organizations of Russia’s defense industry complex.

Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) was established in 1954. Apart from the head organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.