2021 September 7 12:05

Malaga Cruise Port expects 17 cruise calls in September 2021

Malaga Cruise Port expects to receive 17 cruise ship calls in September, which represent a significant increase in traffic since its reactivation on June 15, according to the company's release.



September 2 is the first day with the visit of AIDAstella. Another cruise ship from AIDA Cruises will also be the second call of the month: AIDAperla, on September 7, which was the first one to visit us on an international itinerary, and which will be revisiting on September 21.

The day with the highest number of calls will be September 30, when we would receive the visit of 4 ships: Grand Circle Cruise Line’s Clio and Mystic Cruises’ World Navigator, together with the P&O’s Iona and TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 3. On September 15 the port will have 3 calls: Fred Olsen's Borealis, Marella cruises’ Marella Explorer and Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Sky. Each of these days will host a first call: Borealis on September 15 and World Navigator on September 30.

Another remarkable fact is the visit of the ship The World, a regular visitor to Málaga and that this time will visit us between September 27 and 29, spending two nights at our destination on homeport operations.

Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises will also resume their visits to our destination in September: Costa Diadema will do so on September 26, and MSC Virtuosa will arrive on September 24, carrying out transit and homeport operations.

The month is completed by another call by Marella Cruises’ Marella Explorer on September 28, Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Jupiter on September 25, and two calls by TUI Cruises, Mein Schiff 2 and Mein Schiff 3 on September 21 and 24, respectively. As of today, these are the confirmed calls, being last minute changes always a possibility. Usually, September begins to see an increase in calls compared to Summer, heading for one of its peak seasons in the area, autumn - spring would also be high season. This year, the trend is repeated with the calls planned for this month, which increase from the 5 received in August, 3 in July and 2 in June.



Health safety continues to be a priority in these operations, with cruise lines keeping strict protocols, approved by local health authorities and complemented by the actions carried out in the Port of Malaga and in the cruise terminals, managed by Malaga Cruise Port, as well as during visits to the destination.