2021 September 7 10:44

Kongsberg Digital and Shell International Exploration & Production enter into a strategic partnership agreement

The objective of the agreement is to collaborate and accelerate digital solutions and transformation for well delivery and performance, according to the company's release.



Kongsberg Digital has, during the previous few years, put together a substantial digital roadmap for oil and gas companies, supporting digitalization within the industry. This strategy has been founded on agile methodologies, open ecosystems, data integration, and people centric solutions. Shell has utilized Kongsberg Digital’s real-time data products in their global wells portfolio for several years. Now, they are undertaking a digital transformation of their wells business with a strong need for digital solutions.

Shell and Kongsberg both have a long track record of innovations over 100 years. We are excited to formalize our collaboration on the next generation projects in Wells IoT and Shells wider Digital transformation. Advances in cloud technology, ML delivery and visualization techniques open up opportunities to improve operational safety and decision making. This will position both companies at the forefront of drilling and wells digital journey, says Jon Crane, Vice President of Wells Digital in Shell International.

The agreement is to align initiatives across the overall life cycle for well deliveries, through planning, execution and reporting by shared visibility into each other’s roadmap and to increase the creation of market driven applications.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed June 2021.



KONGSBERG DIGITAL

Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions, to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations. Kongsberg Digital is the group-wide center of digital expertise for the KONGSBERG group.



KONGSBERG

KONGSBERG is an international, leading global technology corporation delivering mission-critical systems and solutions with extreme performance for customers that operate under extremely challenging conditions. KONGSBERG has about 11,000 employees located in more than 40 countries, creating a total revenue of NOK 25.6bn in 2020.