2021 September 7 10:17

Date fixed for 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”

The event will be held in Moscow on February 16-17, 2022



The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held in Moscow on February 16-17, 2022. The Congress will include the 9th International Dredging Forum and the 5th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".



The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format.



In 2021, with reduced seating capacity due to COVID related restrictions, the Congress numbered 200 in-person delegates and about 100 online participants.



Read more about the Congress organized by IAA PortNews >>>>



Save the date for the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” !!!



For detailed information about the Congress apply to:



Elena Snitko snitko@portnews.ru

Marina Borisenko av@portnews.ru