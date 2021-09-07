-
2021 September 7 10:17
Date fixed for 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”
The event will be held in Moscow on February 16-17, 2022
The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.
The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held in Moscow on February 16-17, 2022. The Congress will include the 9th International Dredging Forum and the 5th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".
The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format.
In 2021, with reduced seating capacity due to COVID related restrictions, the Congress numbered 200 in-person delegates and about 100 online participants.
Read more about the Congress organized by IAA PortNews >>>>
Save the date for the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” !!!
For detailed information about the Congress apply to:
Elena Snitko snitko@portnews.ru
Marina Borisenko av@portnews.ru
