2021 September 7 09:41

Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier BELFORCE

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has delivered the bulk carrier BELFORCE, with a capacity of 61,000 DWT (Kawasaki hull No. 8073, DACKS hull No. DE099) at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS), which is located in Dalian City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping), according to the company's release.



The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.

The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.