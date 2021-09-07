2021 September 7 09:13

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Brent futures are rising, WTI futures are decreasing

As of 7 September 2021, 07:35 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.53% higher at $72.6 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.13% to close at $69.2 a barrel.



Oil market sees mixed price movements after Saudi Aramco lowered for the first time in four months the official selling price.