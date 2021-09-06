2021 September 6 17:45

New fleet of higher efficiency required for year-round navigation on Northern Sea Route – Igor Tonkovidov

15 new gas carriers currently under construction at SC Zvezda will help meet the task



New fleet of higher efficiency is required to ensure year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, as telling journalists at the Eastern Economic Forum.



“We have completed the programme of very early and very late voyages in 2020-2021 involving gas carrier Christophe de Margerie and determined real capabilities and challenges for our operation on the route in May, January and February. The empiric base available today is enough to estimate efficiency of such transportation”, said the head of Sovcomflot adding that year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route will be ensured by 15 new gas carriers of higher efficiency which are currently under construction at SC Zvezda.



According to earlier statements, Zvezda has commenced building 15 icebreakig gas carriers. The pilot ship in the series will be owned by Sovcomflot with the rest ships to be owned by SMART LNG, a joint venture between PAO Sovcomflot and PAO NOVATEK. The lead ship is to be delivered in 2023.



Vessels of the new series are designed for year-round LNG transportation in the challenging conditions of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). They are assigned the highest ice class, Arc7. Importantly, these vessels will have increased icebreaking capabilities and manoeuvrability in ice compared with the first generation of icebreaking LNG carriers (Christophe de Margerie series).



“In fact, the design of ships built for the Yamal LNG project foresees more intense support of icebreakers, – explained Igor Tonkovidov. – Meanwhile, the new series will be designed to feature higher independence. We expect the shipbuilders keep good pace and meet the delivery schedule”.



Sovcomflot earlier emphasized that the commissioning of the LNG carriers would allow for the expedited implementation of national plans to boost cargo traffic along the NSR and to provide year-round navigation in the eastern sector of the Arctic.

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 137 vessels with a total deadweight of over 11.8 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.



SCF currently has 16 gas carriers in operation, with a further 21 vessels under construction. The Group has been an independent owner and operator of LNG carriers since 2006 and was the first Russian company to successfully enter this premium segment of the global shipping market. Amongst the key charterers of the gas fleet are: Arctic LNG-2; Gazprom; Total; Sakhalin Energy; Shell; Yamal LNG; Sibur, and Tangguh LNG.



