2021 September 6 17:00
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,091 pmt as of September 3
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between rose week-on-week by RUB 707
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between August 30 and September 3 rose week-on-week by RUB 707 and totaled RUB 24,091 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 560 to RUB 21,350 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 977 to RUB 22,907 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 637 to RUB 21,476 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 400 to RUB 24,850 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 920 to RUB 34,540 pmt.
