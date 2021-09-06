  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 6 16:16

    Seaport of Kiel gets connection via Hanover Lehrte to Verona

    In eco-friendly rail freight transport, the seaport of Kiel is getting additional capacity and faster connections, according to the company's release. Since the beginning of September, five new train pairs have been running weekly via the Lehrte MegaHub from Kiel in Alpine transit to Verona in northern Italy.

    At the Lehrte fast transhipment facility, the freight units are also connected to the destinations Duisburg, Munich and Ludwigshafen. On the occasion of the first train departure from Schwedenkai, Dr Dirk Claus, Managing Director at the PORT OF KIEL, said: "The new connection via Hanover Lehrte now gives us the capacity that is needed for an even greater shift of hinterland transport from road to rail."

    The trains are operated by Kombiverkehr KG, Frankfurt, whose Head of Sales, Peter Dannewitz, explained: "The Lehrte MegaHub enables us both to expand the connections between Italy and the Baltic region and to offer additional national transfer options to and from Kiel. The PORT OF KIEL also offers great potential for the further expansion of efficient rail connections.” What is new in Kiel is that the trains to and from Italy - just like the existing CT shuttle to and from Hamburg - now also have a direct connection to the Ostuferhafen in addition to the Schwedenkai, thus also offering direct options for onward transhipment to the Baltic States as well as to the Swedish south and east coasts.

    The five additional train pairs have a length of 540 m approved for Alpine transit via the Brenner Pass and each have 20 wagons for the transport of 20 trailers and 20 containers up to 30 feet. The trains leave Kiel in the evening so that loading units in Lehrte can still change over to further destinations during the night. In the opposite direction, containers and trailers from the various routes and the Hanover/Braunschweig economic area are loaded in Lehrte and then shipped on via Kiel to Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States. The shipping companies of Stena Line (to Gothenburg), Color Line (to Oslo) and DFDS (to Klaipeda) offer daily ferry departures from Kiel. In addition, there are two round trips a week with SCA Logistics to the Swedish south and east coasts (to Malmö and Sundsvall and to Umea and Iggesund respectively).

    The port of Kiel is registering a steadily growing number of unaccompanied cargo units loaded with the ferries. Thanks to the connection via Lehrte, the pre- and onward carriage can now be conducted to an even greater extent by rail and thus in a more sustainable manner. Compared to transport via the motorways, rail freight transport reduces emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) by an average of 57 grams per tonne-kilometre during the pre- and onward carriage to and from the port. On the Kiel - Verona route, this saves about 1.4 tonnes of CO2 per cargo unit with a load weight of 25 tonnes. Dirk Claus: "Shifting traffic to rail is a declared goal of our Blue Port strategy and supports the efforts of the shipping industry towards more sustainability in transport. The new trains can save up to 28,000 tonnes of CO2 per year."

    Kiel is already connected to Kombiverkehr's national and European network in intermodal transport with the weekday CT shuttle via Hamburg-Billwerder. In addition, there are three direct departures per week and direction from and to Bettemburg in Luxembourg. On the route to and from Italy, there is now a total of six weekly connections to choose from, five of which going via Hanover Lehrte. Every year, more than 100,000 unaccompanied trailers and containers are handled in the port of Kiel. About a third of these are already transported by rail in the port's hinterland. The connection via the MegaHub Lehrte will create capacities for the environmentally friendly transport of 20,000 additional freight units.

Другие новости по темам: Color Line, DFDS, Port of Kiel, Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 6

18:06 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to West Coast South America
17:45 New fleet of higher efficiency required for year-round navigation on Northern Sea Route – Igor Tonkovidov
17:21 FESCO and DP World agree on strategic cooperation at implementation of joint projects in Commercial Port of Vladivostok
17:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,091 pmt as of September 3
16:38 The Lower Mississippi River opened to all vessel traffic
16:16 Seaport of Kiel gets connection via Hanover Lehrte to Verona
15:37 FESCO to become single logistics operator of terminal Vostochny of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
14:58 ShipBuild India Expo Summit 2022 to be held in Mumbai, India on May 11-13
14:36 Mumbai, India to host Maritime Transport & Shipping India Expo 2022 on May 11-13
14:13 IUMI reports an improvement in the marine insurance market
13:20 CMA CGM and the French Ministry of the Ecological Transition organizу World Conservation Congress in Marseille
12:39 Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” commences construction of two multifunctional research ships
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Med and North Africa
11:58 FESCO, Rusagro to study prospects of cooperation in transportation of fat-and-oil products
11:05 PD Ports celebrates 60% increase in bulk cargo volumes one year since opening Teesport Bulks Terminal
10:52 Construction of new “Sphere” class ship for Princess Cruises begins in the Monfalcone yard
10:35 ROSATOM and FESCO to create Northern Sea Route transport and logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
10:12 RFC and FEDC sign a cooperation agreement
09:56 New regular service on Northern Sea Route to be launched between Vladivostok and Saint-Petersburg
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over economic recovery
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 3
09:04 MABUX: Global bunker prices may slightly down on Sep 06

2021 September 5

15:51 USCG repatriates 35 migrants to Cuba
14:19 Econnect Energy awarded green platform award from the Norwegian government for world’s first green ammonia bunkering terminal
13:41 Fednav signs agreement for ten newbuildings
12:36 Grindrod Shipping announces closing of IVS Bulk acquisition, IVS Pinehurst charter extension & share repurchases
11:14 Eksfin nears NOK 10bn in loan financing for green ship projects

2021 September 4

15:47 UTAS and IAMPE sign academic partnership agreement
14:39 CLIA outlines four-phase pathway for cruising's revival in Australia
14:07 Tank testing was completed at the Australian Maritime College (AMC) in Launceston
13:32 Global A-list to reconnect for ACTION at Nor-Shipping Ocean Leadership Conference
12:41 USCG offloads 1.7-tonne cocaine shipment in San Juan, Puerto Rico
11:13 Solstad Offshore wins multiple PSV contracts in West Africa

2021 September 3

18:18 Corvus Energy and Sanmar Shipyards sign MoU to develop a new range of zero-emission and hybrid tugs
18:03 Oboronlogistics shared experience at Russian Maritime Days
17:31 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic and Black Sea
17:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for August 2021
17:06 The Ocean Grid project to get financial support of 82.7 million NOK through the Green Platform scheme
16:51 MSC launches new rail service from Trieste to Ludwigshafen
16:49 Four HAL's ships transit the world's most epic engineering marvel on Panama Canal itineraries in 2022-23
15:45 Annual cargo traffic on Great Northern Sea Route to reach 250 million tonnes after 2035
15:18 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 6.7% YoY
14:54 Throughput of Temryuk port in 8M’2021 rose by 12% YoY
14:31 IUMI calls for mandatory requirements to facilitate the use of green fuels
14:10 Arctic LNG 2 project to be kicked off in the end of 2022
13:39 FSUE Atomflot to supply 4 optimised floating power units for GDK Baimskaya LLC
13:12 Klaveness Digital and ZeroLab sign contract with key player in the aluminum industry
12:38 Methanol-powered ships to be designed for Russian shipyards
12:01 Arbor Renewable Gas chooses Topsoe’s TIGAS™ technology for renewable gasoline
11:19 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:00 CEO of Gasum to change
10:45 Rosatom expects nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in 2022
10:30 Ship repair base is to be established at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
10:08 Rosneft strengthens partnership with General Electric to develop and produce pod drives for arctic vessels
09:57 Valenciaport handles 40% of Spain’s imports and exports by sea
09:44 NOVATEK’s Obskiy LNG to produce blue ammonia
09:23 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of WTI futures
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
09:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into firm upward trend on Sep 03

2021 September 2

18:35 Ras Laffan Port becomes the Arabian Gulf’s first Green Award Incentive Provider