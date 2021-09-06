-
2021 September 6 18:06
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to West Coast South America
CMA CGM informs of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):
Origin: From Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland & Spain Atlantic (Gijon, Bilbao, Vigo)
Destination: To Ecuador, Peru, Chili, Colombia (Buenaventura) & Mexico (Ensenada, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas)
Equipment: Standard, Reefer, NOR, Specials (incl. IG/OOG)
Contract validity: short term only (quartery rates - 3 months max.)
Amount: EUR 500 per container
Date of application: October 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
Origin: From France Atlantic & UK
Destination: To Ecuador, Peru, Chili, Colombia (Buenaventura), Mexico (Ensenada, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas)
Equipment: Standard, Reefer, NOR, Specials (incl. IG/OOG)
Contract validity: short term only (quartery rates - 3 months max.)
Amount: EUR 100 per container
Date of application: October 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
