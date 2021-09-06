2021 September 6 14:58

ShipBuild India Expo Summit 2022 to be held in Mumbai, India on May 11-13

ShipBuild India Expo Summit 2022 shall be India’s first of its kind live-cum-virtual shipping & marine exhibition and conference experience, scheduled to take place from May 11 to 13, 2022 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East, Mumbai, India. Powered by Blue Economy Event Series, an Oceantrade Media’s intellectual property.

The inaugural edition of ShipBuild India Expo Summit 2022 shall provide The Indian Maritime sector an integrated platform for both live business networking opportunities as well as future technological knowledge summits.

Read more on the Events page >>>>

Colocated event >>>>