2021 September 6 14:36

Mumbai, India to host Maritime Transport & Shipping India Expo 2022 on May 11-13

Maritime Transport & Shipping India Expo 2022 shall be India’s first of its kind Global Maritime Logistics, Shipping, Freight, Cargo, Material Handling, Supply Chain, with added segments as Passenger Ferries & Transport business networking exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place from May 11 to 13, 2022 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East, Mumbai, India.

The inaugural edition of Maritime Transport & Shipping India Expo 2022 shall provide Global Maritime logistics, cargo, freight, material Handling, supply chain, coastal shipping industry and Inland Waterways an integrated platform for both live business networking opportunities as well as future technological knowledge summits.

