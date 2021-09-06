2021 September 6 12:39

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” commences construction of two multifunctional research ships

Image source: RF Ministry of Education and Science

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (SC Zvezda in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has commenced building two multifunctional scientific research ships of unrestricted navigation. The first parts were cut in the hull production unit using a high-tech plasma-cutting machine, says press center of the shipbuilding company.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, the steel-cutting process which marks the beginning of ship construction was kicked off by Minister of Education and Science Valery Falkov, Rosneft Vice-President Andrey Shishkin and General Director of Zvezda Sergey Tseluiko.

“The recent history of Russia has not seen keel-laying of research ships yet. Together with Rosneft we are implementing some major projects which ensure qualitative changes of the environment for development of science in Russia. One of them is the construction of multifunctional scientific research ships at Zvezda shipyard. We will look forward to obtaining two modern research ships at the boundary between 2024 and 2025”, said Valery Falkov.

Ministry of Education and Science earlier announced a competition for the best names for research vessels. The competition involved over 30,000 participants. The ships will be named after Viktor Ilichyov who contributed a lot in development of ocean science, hydrophysics and hydroacoustic, and Aleksandr Lisitsyn, one of the founders of marine geology in Russia.

The ships are intended for a wide range of research works, both fundamental and applied one. The new multipurpose ships will be deployed for physical, chemical, meteorological, biological, geophysical and other types of research in the global ocean. They are to be equipped with laboratories for analysis of water samples, suspended solids and bottom sediments.

The ARC4 ice class vessels will be able to break through ice of up to 0.8 meters thick. The ships will feature endurance of up to 50 days, cruising range – over 7,500 nautical miles. Their maximum speed will be at least 15 knots. The ship design also foresees a helipad. The ships will thus be able to operate in the Arctic conditions.

Special attention was paid to environmental sustainability of ships.

The design of the scientific research ship was developed by Lazurit central design bureau. Allocations for construction of the new research ships total RUB 28.4 billion.

The purpose of the new vessels is to carry out scientific research and fundamental and applied work in the waters of the World Ocean, including hydrometeorological survey, measurement of magnetical, gravity, electric and thermal fields, realization biological and environmental researches, high-resolution geological and hydrographical bottom survey, lab sampling and analysis of geologic and bottom materials with the use of ocean engineering, ecological monitoring of the environment. A wide range of measurements will be carried out using the up-to-date onboard and towed facilities; the Research Vessel laboratories will be able to process the obtained data in real time.

According to earlier statements of Rosneft, two scientific research ships will be built by Zvezda shipyard under the “Science” project in pursuance of RF Government’s decision to designate SC Zvezda as the sole contractor under the project.

